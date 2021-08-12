Home with children inside hit by gunfire in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A home with five children inside was hit by gunfire Wednesday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD responded to a home in the 2500 block of Greenway View at about 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

One of the juveniles in the house reported that an acquaintance pointed a handgun at them earlier in the evening. Then, about an hour later, the home was hit by bullets.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, said police.

The children inside the home ranged from 15 to 5-years-old. No injuries were reported.

If you know anything about this crime, call Madison Police at (608) 255-2345.