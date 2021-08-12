Immunocompromised eyeing protection from third vaccine dose

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mark Fairchild's life changed dramatically when he received a liver transplant in October 2020. He originally didn't know if he'd ever be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. But now, he's looking forward to getting his third.

Ever since Fairchild's transplant, his immune system has been compromised, and though he has received two doses of Moderna's vaccine, he doesn't have the usual level of protection against the virus.

"I do have some, but it's not at the same strength that it would be if I were not immunocompromised due to the medications that I'm on," he said. "There are certain antibodies that my body didn't get with the vaccine, and so I am protected to a certain level, but with variants and everything changing, it is a little bit of a wild card."

Fairchild said if he were to get sick and have a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his illness would be more than a mild cold.

"It would probably need immediate hospitalization, and I hate to think of what could actually happen," he said. "I've been very safe and very fortunate, but I have to continue those safeguards in order to avoid something that could be very, very serious."

Some of the precautions Fairchild has kept up with include masking, distancing and avoiding crowds.

"It's a downer because I was hoping that there would be enough community immunity and enough people that I would be able to continue, you know, to live a fairly normal life," he said. "Not much has changed now, and that's really disappointing. …I just have to be really careful and overly cautious about everything because, unfortunately, there are people that didn't take this seriously and continue to not take it seriously."

But there is hope on the horizon for Fairchild and others who are immunocompromised. The Food and Drug Administration approved a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with weak immune systems late Thursday night.

Fairchild said he's going to defer to his doctors' opinions on when he gets that shot.

"I trusted these medical professionals to transplant an organ into my body and do just completely amazing things in order for me to be sitting here today," he said. "Those are the same medical professionals that told me to get the vaccine, and that I trust their medical and professional opinion on that."

But he said based on previous conversations with his doctors, he believes he could be in one of the first groups of people to get a booster shot, and he says he'll eagerly roll up his sleeve for that layer of protection.

"Maybe I have a little different outlook on life because I've been through a lot in the last year, but I am going to see it as an opportunity to maybe get back to normal, myself, a little bit," Fairchild said.