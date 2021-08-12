In her name: Amanda Gorman Award honors high school poets

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Gorman, who became world famous in January after reading “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, can still remember when she was just another young poet trying to find her voice. Gorman and Penguin Random House have established the Amanda Gorman Award for Poetry, a $10,000 prize for public high school students who submit the best original work. Current public high school seniors in the U.S. and all U.S. territories who plan to attend a 2- or 4-year college are eligible for the Gorman award. The application period runs from Oct. 1 to Feb. 1, 2022.