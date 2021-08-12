Jefferson County: stay indoors if you can see, smell smoke from Fort Atkinson fire

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) — A warehouse fire in Fort Atkinson is causing excess smoke and particulates in the air, according to the Jefferson County Health Department.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

Currently, JCHD recommends residents stay inside if they can see or smell smoke, especially those with heart and lung conditions. They also recommend keeping windows and doors closed, as well as running air conditioning until conditions improve.

Those that are going to be outside near the site should consider wearing an N95 mask in order to reduce exposure to particulates.

According to a press release, the local health department is working with the the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Department of Natural Resources and U.S Environmental Protection Agency to continuously assess impact or risk to air and water quality.

After the fire is out, officials say residents should consider changing HVAC filters.