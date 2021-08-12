LGBT+ festival to open in Denmark, Sweden in pandemic shadow

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Thousands are expected to attend the opening Thursday of the 10-day multi-national LGBT+ festival that will include a global pride event in southern Sweden and a 22-sports tournament in nearby Copenhagen. The two-in-one event — Copenhagen 2021 — combines World Pride and EuroGames where some 2,000 athletes from more than 50 countries will compete. However, the pandemic means that some events have been curtailed with limitations on the number of spectators, and a parade in Copenhagen has been replaced by a series of activist-led walks and a closing ceremony will be held at a spacious park.