Madison-area schools offering big incentives to drive buses, as driver shortage starts to impact school days

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 2021-22 school year is about to start, and with districts bringing kids back in-person, they'll need a way to get there — but a bus driver shortage could get in the way of that.

"The Verona Area School District is in need of bus drivers," said Verona Assistant Superintendent Chad Wiese. "We are hiring until we can't anymore."

Some school districts tell 27 News they're only down a few bus drivers. Stoughton Area School District is short three drivers and two on-call substitutes, and Wisconsin Dells is short two drivers.

The Madison Metropolitan School District, however, is short by dozens.

"There's just not a lot of people that want to be bus drivers, it seems," said Public Information Officer Tim LeMonds.

Two weeks ago, MMSD put a video out all over social media saying they were in need of 30 drivers — as well as offering huge incentives for people to sign up.

"We have a $5,000 sign-on bonus for new school bus drivers and $2,500 for van drivers," said John Meier, co-owner of Badger Bus, which operates busing for both MMSD and Verona districts.

Meier says Badger took a huge hit last year when nobody needed buses.

"We run over 300 (buses)," he said. "And we went down to about three."

Meier said he had to lay off drivers, and now he's having trouble getting them back.

"A lot of people were still laid off for three, six months -- some of them even nine months -- and they just took other jobs," he said.

At their wits' ends, Badger Bus worked with the districts to come up with a plan, including the sign-on bonuses.

"Wages have gone up over 15 percent in the last month just for retention to keep people here working during this time," Meier said.

Part of outreach efforts was job fairs at both Verona and Madison schools, where a flat screen TV and Amazon gift card were raffled off to applicants.

Badger Bus and the schools pushed hard, because changes will have to happen to the school day if enough drivers aren't found.

"The possibility of consolidating some of our bus routes, which means combining one or two or three bus routes," LeMonds said.

That's something Verona schools have already done — adjusting their school days with an additional route per bus.

"It'll essentially mean we'll need a third fewer drivers because of this plan," Wiese said.

Children under 12 years old cannot get vaccinated right now against COVID-19, and doctors say kids can get seriously sick from the disease and spread it to others.

Meier maintains that driving a bus is safe, and that all precautions are being taken.

"All the bus windows are cracked, everybody's wearing masks, and every bus is disinfected after every route," he said.

27 News spoke with some current Badger Bus drivers who say they feel comfortable, as well — including drivers who started during the pandemic, and before the pandemic. They spoke about how much they enjoyed being around young children, and they encouraged other people to apply to become drivers.

"We need drivers," said Shalina Wells, who started driving in January. "We need aids. It's definitely a good, flexible schedule."

Schools are competing with the same labor shortage that's affecting many other industries. It's a problem not unique to these districts -- affecting many other school districts nationwide.

Administrators in Dane County say people should strongly consider how driving a bus could help their community.

"In some ways, it's almost an effort in community service," Wiese said. "We're to the point that we need to get our kids to school."

People interested in applying to drive in Verona, Madison or Beaver Dam can apply at badgerbus.com/jobs. The Stoughton School District is posting its openings here. School District of Beloit Turner told 27 News that it's in need of more substitute drivers, and people interested in applying should call (608) 364-6372.