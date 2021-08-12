More than a dozen shell casings found in Madison after reports of two vehicles shooting at each other

MADISON (WKOW) -- Witnesses say people in two vehicles were shooting at each other just before midnight Wednesday, scattering multiple shell casings in the road on the east side of town.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Ellen Avenue around 11:40 p.m. for reports of gunshots and squealing tires. Ellen Avenue is off E. Buckeye Road.

Authorities said they found about 17 shell cases on Ellen Ave. and minor damage to a garage window. No one reported any injuries.

For now, there is no suspect or suspect vehicle information.

If you have any information, call MPD at (608) 255-2345. If you want to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or go online to p3tips.com People who contact Crime Stoppers with information that leads to an arrest can receive up to $1,000.