Most rain-free today, chance for a storm along the Illinois border

Most rain-free today, chance for a storm along the Illinois borderNew
MADISON (WKOW) - Today will be our transition day from the humid, stormy pattern with a mild, dry set up by the weekend.
WEDNESDAY RECAP
Three tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin. The first was near Pulaski outside of Green Bay. It was an EF-0 with 60-70 mph winds. An EF-1 hit east of Norwalk in Monroe County with peak winds of 105 mph. The final touched down near Mineral Point and the National Weather Service will investigate its strength later today. We'll have the update on 27 News.
SET UP
A passing cold front will cause our weather pattern to be much quieter as high pressure moves in for the weekend.
TODAY
Mostly sunny, warm and still a bit humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s (milder, drier north, hotter, more humid south).
An isolated shower or storm is possible along the state line around 6-10 pm, but most in Wisconsin miss out on that activity.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cooler in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny, much milder and drier with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY
Sunny and pleasant in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny with highs around 80°.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny in the low 80s.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid in the mid 80s.