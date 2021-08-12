NWS surveys Wednesday’s storms in Iowa County

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- A meteorologist from the National Weather Service spent Thursday in Iowa County near Mineral Point, looking for damage or any other information about where Wednesday's storms tracked.

NWS documents tornadoes for the government's record-keeping.

Meteorologist Tim Halbach told 27 News, Iowa County was largely spared because it was cloudy earlier in the day on Wednesday, so the storms did not have as much fuel.

"With severe weather, it really is about the conditions just coming together to be able to get the tornadoes and damaging winds," said Halbach.

No significant damage or injuries were reported in Iowa County. NWS confirmed two EF0 tornadoes.