Silver Alert issued for Shawano County man

SHAWANO (WKOW) -- Shawano police are looking for a man reported missing Thursday after not being in contact with his family for a day.

According to a Silver Alert issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Edward Warren Moede has not been seen since 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, and his family has not heard from him since.

Moede, a Native American man, stand 5'7" and weighs 210 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair, and he drives a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV, with Wisconsin plates AJD6409.

Anyone with information on Moede's whereabouts or condition is asked to contact the Shawano Police Department at (715) 526-3111.