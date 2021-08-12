Some Wisconsinites among the million receiving the 3rd unauthorized dose

Madison (WKOW) -- According to CDC documents obtained by ABC news, more than a million people have already received an unauthorized third vaccine dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, including some in Wisconsin.

Mo Kharbat, SSM Health's VP of Pharmacy Services said, "When the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the COVID vaccines they issue them with, with a dosing regimen that included two doses for the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna, and a single dose for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. So anything beyond that is considered unauthorized."

State health officials say some Wisconsinites are among those receiving that third dose.

"Yes, it is possible that there are Wisconsinites who have sought and successfully received a third dose," Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said, "We have seen some incidents of people knowing that and so they live on a state line and they go across the state line to get a third dose and then it takes a while for records from Minnesota and Wisconsin to get merged."

The FDA is considering authorizing another shot for people with a weakened immune system.

Dr. William Hartman, UW Health said, "Studies have shown that a third dose or a booster of the vaccine will bring them into a level of protection, that should make them feel confident that they are safe against COVID-19 and so that is why a physician will direct a patient with an immunocompromised system at this point, to get this third dose."

For healthy fully vaccinated people wondering if they should head to their health provider for another shot, doctors have this advice.

Kharbat said, "Two doses are found to be sufficient as of now things could change in the future."

Hartman said, "At this point, there is no authorization or guidance that allows us to have a person with a normal immune system to get the third dose."

State health officials say they're working with vaccinators to make sure they understand a third dose violates the emergency use authorization guidelines.