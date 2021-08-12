Son completes father’s life work; third totem pole on display in Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) — Art honoring Wisconsin is on display in Fort Atkinson. It's a project an entire family has had a hand in completing.

L.A. Wilson's passion was creating ornate totem and folk pole art. Over several decades, he completed two. He was in the middle of his third project when he passed away in February at the age of 93.

L.A.'s son, Alan, knew he needed to finish the work in order to honor his father.

"A lot of people in the area asked me when he passed away, 'what's gonna happen to the pole?' So I knew it had to get completed," Alan Wilson said.

Alan said he knew he couldn't complete the job on his own. He recruited local chainsaw artist Jennifer Ruse to help finish the carving and the painting. The 40-foot tall artwork includes figures depicting L.A.'s view of Wisconsin and his neighborhood.

"Each one has kind of a theme to it," Wilson continued. "So this one is more laid back, representing a lot of Wisconsin type characters."

Alliant Energy helped Alan erect the totem pole. The art can be found at Carcajou Park. The other two totem poles are located at the mouth of the river on Blackhawk Island and across from the Fireside Theater.