They built it: A look at the Field of Dreams ahead of Thursday’s MLB game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) — Thursday night, the Yankees and White Sox will play in the first-ever Major League Baseball game in the state of Iowa, at the famous new Field of Dreams, only a few hundred yards away from the original Field of Dreams.

Anyone attending the game will be able to walk through an entrance at the original field and down a pathway through the corn to get to the newly built MLB stadium where the game will be played. Prior to the first pitch, players and fans will be going through the corn to get to the field.

2,000 lucky Iowans will be on hand to see the game in person, making up about 25 percent of the crowd.

MLB Fields and Facilities Director Murry Cook designed the field and played a large role in what fans will see on Thursday.

“We looked to the other site first, and you see what we built here, there’s just not enough room to build the city structure, so we moved the home plate about 1000 feet to the west,” Cook said. “And it worked out nice. We had to move quite a bit of soil for it to work, about 30,000 cubic yards to get it. But this is all corn! So we knocked it down just like in the movie.”

Iowa native Maddie Poppe will sing the National Anthem and Kevin Costner is set to throw out the first pitch.

Leading up to the game, there’s plenty to do in Dyersville. The 1989 classic film is playing Wednesday night at the City Square and a country concert will also be held at Commercial Club Park with music from some of today’s top artists.

The “If You Build It Exhibit” opens at 8 a.m. on Thursday with an admission fee of $5. The ‘Kid’s Zone’ and ‘Experience Iowa Zone’ open at 10 a.m.

City Square will also host a viewing party at 6 for the game.

KWWL will have live reports from the field on Thursday as the big game gets underway.

MORE FIELD OF DREAMS COVERAGE HERE.