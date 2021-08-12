24 Tornadoes reported in Wisconsin in 2021

MADISON (WKOW) — Based on 30 year data from the National Weather Service Green Bay, Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes per year.

It was a quiet start for severe weather across Wisconsin with tornadoes beginning to touch down in late July, marking the third latest date for the first tornado warning issued in Wisconsin. Since then, multiple rounds of severe weather have produced a number of tornadoes, most on the lower end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The event that produced the most tornadoes in southern Wisconsin the July 28th/29th event in which 12 tornadoes formed.

The strongest tornado of 2021, so far, was an EF 3 that touched down in Grant County on the southern edge of Boscobel. The peak winds from that tornado were rated at 160 mile per hour which makes this tornado a very strong EF 3. It was on the ground for nearly 11 miles with a path width maxing out around a half a mile wide.

Here's a look at the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which took over as the official rating for tornadoes in 2007. Wisconsin typically reports tornadoes on the lower end of the scale. Tornadoes rated EF 3 and above are rare across Wisconsin. In fact, the last time Wisconsin saw an EF 5/F5 tornado touch down was 25 years ago in Oakfield.

Make sure that you and your family not only have a safety plan but also know what to do in the event of a tornado warning. Moving to your basement or the most interior room, on the lowest level of your home, will offer the most protection from an oncoming tornado.

Also make sure that you have a way to receive weather alerts. A NOAA radio is one way to receive alerts and another way is to download the 27 StormTrack app.