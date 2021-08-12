UW Madison selected as site for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine pediatric trial

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health has been selected for a clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children.

“Getting children vaccinated will help protect everyone and get us closer to mitigating this pandemic,” said Dr. William Hartman, co-principal investigator of the KidCOVE Study at UW. “This vaccine is identical to the one given to adults today, but this trial will help us determine the correct dosage for kids.”

During the trial, the Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses, four weeks apart, but participation in the trial lasts 14 months due to follow-up appointments.

The study will take place at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, and enrollment begins on Friday. A limited number of children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years can be enrolled. Participants are grouped in three age categories: 6 months to less than 2 years old; 2 years old to less than 6 years old; and 6 years old to less than 12 years old.

The limited enrollment is because researchers are looking to enroll around 4,000 kids in each age category across the 75-100 study sites in the U.S. and Canada.

If interested in enrolling your child in the study, click here or call 608-262-8300.