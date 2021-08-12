Wendy’s opens delivery-only kitchens to meet growing demand

Wendy’s plans to open 700 delivery-only kitchens by 2025 to meet the growing demand from people who want their fast food brought to them. Wendy’s says the kitchens will primarily operate in urban neighborhoods in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. The company will open its first 50 delivery kitchens this year. Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s is partnering with Reef, a Miami company that runs 5,000 delivery kitchens in 30 cities worldwide. Reef will build and operate the kitchens and Wendy’s will collect royalties. Demand for restaurant delivery was already growing before the pandemic but surged when restaurants closed their dining rooms last year.