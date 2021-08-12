Wisconsin election probe leader traveled to Arizona

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of an investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin traveled to Arizona last week to learn about the audit done there and on is attending a symposium on election fraud in South Dakota headed by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman told The Associated Press on Thursday that both visits were about gathering facts for the investigation he is leading. He says the trips are being paid for out of his $11,000 a-month taxpayer stipend approved by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.