Wisconsin schools weigh whether or not to require masking for students

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) -- With coronavirus cases continuing to rise across Wisconsin, many school boards are reinstating mask mandates at their schools. Other school districts, however, are leaving it optional.

In Pardeeville and Highland, for example, families will ultimately decide whether or not students should wear masks in school.

"We are recommending masking, but we're still leaving that decision up to families at this time with the understanding or the caveat that we may need to require masking," Pardeeville Schools Superintendent Jason LeMay said.

LeMay said the response to the decision from families has been incredibly positive, although he's staying cautious.

"Our main goal is to keep schools open and have our five days a week instruction," LeMay said. "Ya know, if we see an uptick in students being absent or staff being absent due to covid-related absences, that would have us reinstating masks for our district."

For many parents in Pardeeville, the decision comes as a relief.

"It is a big, big relief, it really is," Pardeeville mother Courtney Barden said.

Barden says her son had too much trouble attending school with masking and started homeschooling him in response, despite only living a few feet away from Pardeeville Elementary School.

"He likes being able to see face expressions and he'd come home being emotional," Barden said. "It was a fight every day for school."

Other Wisconsin school districts, however, are following the guidance from the CDC and government officials. Madison, Sun Prairie, Monona and Middleton schools have all recently announced that they'd be requiring all students to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

"It is highly recommended that masks be worn in schools," Gov. Tony Evers said. "It is really critical for [school boards] to make sure that kids are safe."