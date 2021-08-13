Arrest made in August 10 road rage incident

MADISON (WKOW) — A man who fired a gun at another car during a road rage incident was arrested Thursday, and may also face drug charges.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, Donneil Gray was arrested Thursday — three days after he allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle. Gray was allegedly driving down S. Park Street August 9 when he was forced to stop due to another car stopped in the road.

Gray brandished a firearm, yelling threats at the driver of the other car, before firing and driving off.

Upon Gray's arrest, police also allegedly found cocaine paraphernalia, enough to potentially file charges for manufacturing and delivering. Gray may also face charges for felony bail jumping and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.