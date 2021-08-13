Australia urgently evacuates Afghans threatened by Taliban

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he is working urgently with the United States to evacuate the last Afghans who helped Australian troops and diplomats as Taliban insurgents make rapid territorial gains across Afghanistan. Australia shut its Kabul embassy in May and withdrew the last of its troops in June as U.S. and NATO forces pulled out of the Afghanistan conflict after 20 years. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia since April has resettled 400 Afghans and their families who would be in danger from the Taliban because they had worked for Australia. Morrison did not say how many more Afghans will be resettled in Australia.