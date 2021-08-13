Brewers-Pirates postponed, makeup doubleheader Saturday

Brewers-Pirates postponed, makeup doubleheader SaturdayUpdated
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A game scheduled between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.
The first game will be played at 2:35 p.m. and the nightcap at 7:05 p.m.
Both games are scheduled for seven innings under pandemic rules.
Friday’s game was called 1 hour, 5 minutes after the scheduled start time.
A heavy thunderstorm swept through the area about an hour before the game was eventually postponed, and the weather forecast called for more rain.
Tonight’s game has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader tomorrow. Game one will be played at 1:30 p.m. CT and game two will be at 6:05 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/l2Wv0Ou3Cd
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 14, 2021