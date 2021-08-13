Bucks Re-Sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo per team statement.

“Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He’s a valuable part of our team and we’re excited to have him remain in Milwaukee.”

Antetokounmpo appeared in a career-high 57 games in his second season with the Bucks. He averaged 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game while shooting 48.9% from the field.