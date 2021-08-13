Cancer center complete at Madison VA hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- Veterans in Madison will have access to new treatment options.

The completion of the Madison Veterans Affairs Medical Center was celebrated with a ribbon cutting Friday.

According to hospital officials, the Cancer Center will be able to provide radiation and other cancer treatment that used to have to be administered at other area hospitals.

The hope is to improve continuity and safety of care for veterans.

"We need to serve them just as well as they have served us and served the country," VA Secretary Denis McDonough. "This center will help us do exactly that."

The Cancer Center is located behind the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.