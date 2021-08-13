CDC recommends additional COVID-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems

(WKOW) -- The Center of Disease Control (CDC) recommends additional vaccines for immunocompromised people, Friday, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a third shot for individuals with certain medical conditions Thursday.

In a release from the CDC, the agency announces it accepted the recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) that those with moderately to severely immunocompromised get an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

The CDC said the decision to recommend an additional dose after the initial two doses to those with weakened immune systems is because they are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and are at a greater risk of a serious and lengthy recovery if they do contract the virus.

If you are immunocompromised and looking for more info, check out the CDC's website.