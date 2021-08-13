Census data: US is diversifying, white population shrinking

No racial or ethnic group dominates for people under age 18 in the newly released 2020 census figures. In the overall U.S. population, white people declined in numbers for the first time on record. And Hispanic and Asian populations boomed last decade. These were some of the findings from Thursday’s 2020 census data release, which will be instrumental in redrawing the nation’s political maps. The data showed there’s now no majority racial or ethnic group for people under 18. The figures also show the share of the white population fell from 63.7% to 57.8%.