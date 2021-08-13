Changes to expect for first Packers preseason game since 2019

ASHWAUBENON (WKOW) -- The Packers game on Saturday will be the first preseason game at Lambeau Field in two years.

It will also mark the first time the stadium has been at full capacity since January 2020.

If you are making the trip, there are some detours around the stadium district to be aware of. Parts of Holmgren Way and Armed Forces Drive will be blocked off two hours before games this year. Both will reopen two hours after the games end.

Officials say the changes were made because of how many night games are on the schedule.

"Our main goal, especially at night time is try to increase pedestrian safety," said Deputy Chief Nick Kozloski, Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety. "That's ultimately what we're going to be able to provide in doing this."

Taxi and rideshare services will be allowed to enter marked areas, to pick up and drop-off fans. Other drivers will not be allowed in.

If you're looking to park at the stadium, cash will be the only accepted form of payment. Once you're inside Lambeau Field, you will only be able to use credit or debit cards to make purchases at concession stands. Cash will not be accepted inside Lambeau Field.