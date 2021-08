COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- Law enforcement responded to a crash four miles west of Columbus Friday, five people are reportedly injured and two MedFlights were sent to assist.

Authorities responded to a crash on HWY 16 and 60 at the intersection of County HWY TT.

Officials said four ambulances and two helicopters were sent to help the five injured.

Lane closures are expected, according to law enforcement.

This is a developing story.