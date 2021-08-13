Cuomo resigns: What we know, what we don’t and what’s next

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of holding on to power, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly resigned Tuesday. What happened? What’s next? The Associated Press takes you through the allegations against him, the calculus behind his resignation, successor Kathy Hochul and what could happen to Cuomo next, along with other burning questions. An investigative report released last week concluded that he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo has denied the most serious allegations and blamed others on misunderstandings. But he said it was in New Yorkers’ best interests for him to step aside.