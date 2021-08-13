DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The Facebook notice says the person was spotted on the south side of the base and says anyone who encounters the person should run and hide. The base later said in an updated post that authorities were looking for two men, one of whom may be injured. Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department said D.C. officers were responding to a report of shots heard near the base when the suspects ran onto the base.