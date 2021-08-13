Skip to Content

Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:21AM CDT until August 14 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Updated
Last updated today at 8:53 am
3:21 am Weather Alerts

The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* Until late tonight.
* There is no current observed data.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Flooding is occurring.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 7.7 feet by late next
week.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.

TWC

More Stories

Skip to content