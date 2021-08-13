Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:21AM CDT until August 14 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* Until late tonight.

* There is no current observed data.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Flooding is occurring.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 7.7 feet by late next

week.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs

in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.