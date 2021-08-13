Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:21AM CDT until August 14 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:21AM CDT until August 14 at 6:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* Until tomorrow evening.
* At 2:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:45 AM CDT Friday was 13.2 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage just
after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.3 feet by late
next week.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.