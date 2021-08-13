Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:23AM CDT until August 14 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:23AM CDT until August 14 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Necedah.
* Until tomorrow morning.
* At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:00 AM CDT Friday was 16.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
afternoon and continue falling to 10.5 feet by late next week.