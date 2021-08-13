Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:48PM CDT until August 14 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Yellow River at Necedah.

* Until tomorrow afternoon.

* At 2:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:00 PM CDT Friday was 15.8 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

this evening and continue falling to 10.4 feet Friday morning.