Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:50PM CDT until August 15 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Steuben.

* Until early Sunday morning.

* At 2:45 PM CDT Friday afternoon the stage was 12.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:45 PM CDT Friday was 13.2 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.5 feet early Friday

afternoon.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of

the bridge.