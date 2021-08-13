Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:50PM CDT until August 15 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:50PM CDT until August 15 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* Until early Sunday morning.
* At 2:45 PM CDT Friday afternoon the stage was 12.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:45 PM CDT Friday was 13.2 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.5 feet early Friday
afternoon.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.