Flood Warning issued August 13 at 7:30PM CDT until August 14 at 11:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Steuben.

* Until late tomorrow evening.

* At 6:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

tonight and continue falling to 7.5 feet Friday evening.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of

the bridge.