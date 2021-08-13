Flood Warning issued August 13 at 7:30PM CDT until August 14 at 11:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 13 at 7:30PM CDT until August 14 at 11:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* Until late tomorrow evening.
* At 6:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
tonight and continue falling to 7.5 feet Friday evening.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.