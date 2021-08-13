Flood Warning issued August 13 at 7:45AM CDT until August 14 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 13 at 7:45AM CDT until August 14 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Necedah.
* Until tomorrow afternoon.
* At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 6:00 AM CDT Friday was 16.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
this evening and continue falling to 10.4 feet Friday morning.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6
feet on 05/21/2017.