Flood Warning issued August 13 at 7:45AM CDT until August 15 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 13 at 7:45AM CDT until August 15 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* Until early Sunday morning.
* At 6:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 6:45 AM CDT Friday was 13.2 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.2 feet Friday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, The town of Steuben experiences significant
flooding.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7
feet on 08/25/2016.