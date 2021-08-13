Former Wisconsin teacher sentenced to over 8 years in prison for secretly recording students

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced Friday that a former Wausau teacher will serve eight and a half years in person for secretly taking inappropriate videos of students.

Travis Greil, 40, plead guilty in May to making child pornography.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Greil's eight and a half year prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

The DOJ reported Greil taught at D.C. Everest Senior High School for about 15 years when accusations in February 2020 lead law enforcement to search Greil's personal iPad. Investigators found 132 videos of 81 underage female students and 1 adult, dating from September 2015 to February 2020.