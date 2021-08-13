Getting Answers: Who qualifies for a third vaccine dose

MADISON (WKOW) -- The FDA and CDC have approved an additional COVID-19 vaccine does for some people, but the eligible group is limited.

Only people who are immunocompromised qualify. That includes people who are being treated for cancer, who have had an organ transplant or who have an infection, like HIV, that affects their immune system. Public Health Madison & Dane County has a full list of everyone who is now eligible.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the chief medical officer for Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, said some people with weak immune systems didn't develop enough antibodies after their first two vaccine shots. He said the third dose will hopefully raise their protection against COVID-19.

"There's been some recent studies that show when a third dose is given, the immune response can be boosted to a level that is seen in people with healthier immune systems," he said.

People who qualify for another vaccine dose could get their shots soon. Mo Kharbat, SSM Health's vice president of pharmacy services, said people shouldn't need a doctor's note to get the shot.

"It will be more of a self-attestation process," he said. "There will likely be a form that individuals will be able to click the box indicating that I am immunocompromised and here's the condition I have, and they should be able to get the vaccine."

The FDA and CDC have approved third doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. People will have to wait at least 28 days after their second dose to get their third, and the agencies are recommending the additional dose be the same type of shot as the first two.

However, that recommendation isn't a rigid rule.

"Both vaccines are mRNA vaccines, so if there is a case where it is necessary to give the other product, it should be okay," Kharbat said. "But we will do our best to keep our patients with the same product as the first time."

The new authorization does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the FDA and CDC said, because of insufficient data, people who received that vaccine are not yet eligible for an additional dose.

Kharbat said the agencies also don't have enough data to support recommending another dose for everyone, though he said that could change as scientists continue to study the vaccines.

He said he expects DHS to release more guidance on administering third vaccine doses over the weekend or early next week.

If you believe you are eligible to receive another vaccine shot, you can contact your doctor, local public health officials or local health care systems to receive more information. SSM Health's Dean Medical Group vaccination line is 608-250-1222, and the Monroe Clinic's vaccination line is 608-324-1815.