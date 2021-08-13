Half of Wisconsinites are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) — Over nine months into the effort of controlling the coronavirus pandemic through vaccination, Wisconsin hit another major milestone.

According to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 50% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes over a month after DHS reported 50% of the state's population had gotten at least one of the two dose series.

Dane County has the most residents full vaccinated against COVID-19, with 67.9% inoculated. Following closely behind are Door and Bayfield counties.

By comparison, Clark and Taylor counties, have the worst vaccination rates. Only 28% of Clark County residents and 27% of Taylor County residents are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations in Wisconsin began in mid-December of 2020, first opening up to only frontline health care workers. Later, vaccinations became available to those in long term care facilities, those 65 and older, those with certain health conditions or occupations, the general public, and then eventually some adolescents.

First, only the Pfizer vaccine was available; then Moderna was added into the arsenal, followed finally by the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The fewest vaccinations given in a week remains as the first week they were available, with 11,107 shots in arms. Starting in April, vaccination rates began steadily declining after hitting a peak of 426,357. They continued to decline until mid-July, when the Delta variant started driving cases up among the unvaccinated.