Liberal group files lawsuit over Wisconsin voting maps

MADISON (WKOW) -- One day after the U.S. Census Bureau released new population numbers, a progressive group filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday arguing the current district maps are unfair.

The group, Democracy Docket, filed the suit in the U.S. District Court in Madison, which covers western Wisconsin.

The suit alleges that, in light of the new population numbers released Thursday, Wisconsin's current voting districts for Congress and the state legislature are unconstitutional because they now have an unbalanced number of people among the districts.

"These data confirm the inevitable reality that population shifts that occurred during the last decade have rendered Wisconsin's state legislative and congressional districts unconstitutionally malapportioned," the suit claims.

The suit also claims that given the GOP-controlled legislature and Democratic control of the governor's office, it's unrealistic to expect the state government to agree on a new set of maps ahead of next year's mid-terms.

"There is no reasonable prospect that Wisconsin's political branches will reach consensus to enact lawful legislative and congressional district plans in time to be used in the upcoming 2022 election," the suit claims.

The new Census numbers reveal Dane County's 12 percent population growth outpaced the rest of the state. That kind of growth would require districts including Dane County to shrink in size while districts including Milwaukee County and a number of rural counties would have to grow in size to account for population loss; that way, the districts would have a relatively equal amount of people as is required by law.

Republican legislative leaders Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu have already entered into contracts paying private lawyers more than $1 million in taxpayer money to represent the legislature in anticipation of lawsuits over the upcoming redistricting process, which will establish voting maps for the next decade.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case while rejecting a lower court's ruling that the lawyer contracts were voided until the case plays out.