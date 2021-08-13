Looking to travel out of country in 2022? The time to get a passport is now

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're looking to travel out of the country in the next few months but don't have a passport, the odds may be against you.

It usually takes about four months to get a passport, but due to delays it could now take as many as six.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood says that's because COVID shut down the passport agency in the US Department of State.

"So six months from now puts us at about spring break. So if families are planning those spring break trips, now is the time you need to get in and get your passports done," Trueblood said.

As things open up again more people are wanting to travel, and that means even more passport applications creating an even greater backlog.

While you can expedite the process for a fee, officials say it can still take two to three months to get your passport.

For those that are looking to get or update your passports, you can start the process at your local courthouse.

Officials say to make sure you bring all your paperwork and all people getting a passport must be present.