Malaysian police: Air force officer kills 3 colleagues, self

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Police say a Malaysian air force officer went on a shooting rampage Friday, killing three colleagues before turning the gun on himself. They say the shootings occurred at a security post on an air force base in eastern Sarawak state, and that they are still investigating the motive. A police official says the gunman snatched firearms from the security post before going on a rampage. He says one of the victims tried to calm him down but was shot, and the gunman then entered the post and shot two officers. He says the gunman then put the gun to his chin and killed himself.