New Census numbers show Wisconsin is aging amid declining birthrate

MADISON (WKOW) -- New U.S. Census data that will establish voting maps and the allocation of federal dollars also revealed a significant challenge facing Wisconsin: the state is getting older because there are fewer kids.

David Egan-Robertson, a demographer at the UW-Madison Applied Population Laboratory, said the state's population growth of 3.5 percent over the last decade is the smallest leap Wisconsin has had since the 1980s.

Egan-Robertson said what's different about this slight increase compared to the '80s is that a declining birthrate is responsible for the moderate growth; in the '80s, the larger issue was more people moving out than moving in.

In fact, Egan-Robertson noted that one of the positives for Wisconsin is that more people moved into the state than moved out over the last decade - something a number of other Midwestern states cannot say.

"For a Midwest state, Wisconsin sort of did OK in the past decade," he said. "Net migration was positive."

The larger concerns are in the long term. Dane County was an outlier in that its 12 percent population growth not only was tops in the state; it was also one of the few counties to record an increase in birthrate.

"Sort of statewide, the number of births has been dropping but actually in Dane County, the number of births have been going up," Egan-Robertson said. "So the county has been bucking the state and national trend of fewer births."

In both urban and rural areas, though, an overall decline in percentage of people who are younger than 18 is an ominous sign for a state that had already been dealing with a labor shortage before the pandemic.

"The metropolitan counties [defined as being near a community with 50,000 or more people] lost about four percent of their young populations but the non-metropolitan counties lost 13 percent," Egan-Robertson said. "So there's a lot of shrinkage in the youth population."

Egan-Robertson said both addressing the birthrate decline and attracting people should the state should be priorities for policy makers. He added a slow-down in immigration from Latin American countries, relative to the 1990's, into Wisconsin also stunted the growth of the state's youth population.