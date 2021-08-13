Overcoming Vaccine Hesitancy: Benefits outweigh the risks

MADSION (WKOW) -- In the fight against the coronavirus, our state has reached a milestone- half of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated.

Resistance to the shot remains, despite the fact that doctors say the vaccine is safe.

David Burns was skeptical about the shot. "I'm in contact with hundreds of people a month and just have never been affected by it and at first I was hesitant about it and just didn't really buy into the whole thing."

Nik VinZant, a senior research analyst with Lending Tree said, "The politicization of the coronavirus, at the very beginning, is still having a long range of effects, that people are still saying that they're skeptical that they don't trust the vaccine, but they don't trust the government and that is a big problem for all of us moving forward."

David Burns is not alone when it comes to deciding whether to get vaccinated. Wisconsin is split with half the state fully vaccinated as of Friday, but it seems Wisconsinites still have concerns.

Reasons Wisconsinites are vaccine-hesitant:

63% are worried about side effects

33% don’t believe they need it

45% are waiting to see if it’s safe

28% don’t trust covid-19 vaccines

25% don’t trust the government



*811,819 Wisconites were surveyed by the CDC. Nationally, 23,892,764 were surveyed. Source: QuoteWizard by Lending Tree

*Respondent chose multiple answers

25 to 39 year olds are the most vaccine hesitant according to the survey-- and the main reason is that they think they won't be affected by the coronavirus.

VinZant said, "63% of people in Wisconsin are worried about side effects. 45% are still waiting to see if it's safe. You have a basic skepticism that a lot of people have not just about the vaccine, but about government as well."

Mo Kharbat, SSM Health VP of Pharmacy Services said, "the answer for us has been getting the vaccine is clear and good for your own protection and to protect your family and loved ones."

Burns says he eventually got the shot to simply stop the spread.

Burns said, "As the new variant is coming out, and I'm seeing a little bit more data, and it's just, I just felt now's the right time to do it."

Kharbat said, "The delta variant that emerged recently, basically made it clear for everyone that the covid virus will continue to evolve and cause havoc if unless we do herd immunity levels."

Burns said, "He's received some resistance about getting the shot but hopes everyone makes an informed choice. "I've had people come up to me some of my best friends saying, well, why did you do that? I'm just like, you know what, it's my choice. Read some facts do your own study on it and then make your own decision."