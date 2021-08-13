Overnight attic fire in Columbia County seriously damages home

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A Westpoint home was severely damaged because of an overnight attic fire.

According to a Facebook post from Sauk City Volunteer Fire Department, emergency responders arrived around 3 am for a reported attic fire.

The department said the owners woke up by smoke detectors, then saw smoke in the house and flames in the attic. When first responders arrived, they saw smoke on the roof's edge, then discovered an active fire in the attic of the house and garage.

In order to extinguish the fire, crews pulled down the ceiling to access the fire.

As a result, the home has major fire, smoke and water damage — although damage estimates are not available at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.