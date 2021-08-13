Pet of the Week: Meet Julian!

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Julian from the Dane County Humane Society is the Pet of the Week!

The 3-month-old kitten came to the humane society as a stray kitten.

Julian has a bit of a limp because of a growth abnormality in his hip, but he's still able to run and play.

DCHS said their cat population is booming in recent weeks. Since the beginning of August, they've already taken in over 100 cats.









In order to get them adopted out, the shelter has some specials going on.

You can take advantage of a $5 Feline special today, which reduces the adoption fee for cats to just $5 for adult and senior cats, and kittens are reduced to $75. For shortest wait times, DCHS recommends arriving early afternoons.

If you would like to learn more about Julian or any of the other cats up for adoption, click HERE.