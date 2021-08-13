Mid August is shaping up to be pleasant

MADISON (WKOW) - That's right, the middle of August is Sunday night and pleasant conditions look to be in order!

After a stretch of severe weather, the Midwest is quieting down as a high pressure system begins to move in. That high pressure system is bringing down not only cooler air but drier air as well.

The lower dew points mean that our humidity, especially through the weekend, is going to be lower. Making for pleasant conditions!

As we look ahead into the beginning of the second half of August... slightly wetter and warmer conditions look to be forecast.