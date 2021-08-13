Rock County re-institutes mask mandate within county facilities

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — Rock County is re-instating a mask mandate within county facilities.

The measure was passed by the Rock County Board of Supervisors during a meeting on Aug. 12.

The change in guidance is in alignment with updated CDC guidance on masks — which recommends wearing face coverings when COVID-19 community transmission is above "moderate." Currently, Rock County is considered to have "high" COVID-19 case transmission.

According to a press release, the mandate will remain in place until the county goes two weeks with "moderate" or "low" community transmission, with two exceptions. It could end earlier if they health department no longer recommends masks, or the County Board takes action to end or extend the policy.