Teen pleads guilty to felony murder in death of Shay Watson

MADISON (WKOW) — Myjee Sanders has pled guilty of felony murder-armed robber in the 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old Shay Watson.

Previously, Sanders had been charged with first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery. In September, 2020, Sanders' attorney had entered a not guilty plea.

Watson was found dead on August 25, 2019 after being shot in the head after what a criminal complaint describes as a drug deal gone wrong.

Sanders is scheduled for sentencing in late October.